Woman charged with allegedly transporting 44-pounds of pot in Kansas

RENO COUNTY— The Mesa, Arizona, woman arrested for reportedly having 44 pounds of high-grade marijuana in her vehicle was back before a judge Monday with an attorney present.

Prosecutors formally charged Alyssa Holler, 31, with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

On April 15, police stopped a Holler for speeding at U.S. 50 and Main Street in South Hutchinson.

At that time, she granted permission for police to search the vehicle.

During that search, they found the large stash of the drug.

She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. The case moves to a waiver-status docket on May 3.