Terrance (Terry) Lane Antenen, age 79, passed away April 23, 2017 at Via Christi Hospital, St. Francis Campus, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on September 19, 1937 in LaCrosse, Kansas the son of Durward and Velma (Reinhardt) Antenen of Bazine.

Terry was a rancher and cattleman. He was raised in the First Baptist Church of Bazine and later a member of the First Baptist Church of El Dorado.

He married Gayle Coppoc in Larned, Kansas on August 23, 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle of the home; daughters, Kathy and her husband Terry Rebel of Great Bend, Lori Hildreth of El Dorado; son, Lane and his wife Cyndee of Angleton, TX; grandkids, Jeremy Antenen, Garrett and Rebecca Rebel, Ty and Melissa Rebel, Whitney (Hildreth) and Tom Carruthers, Lindsey Hildreth, and Cory and Sara Hildreth; great grandchildren Wes, Connor, and Adalynn Rebel, Jaxon and Knox Rebel, Eli and Emma Carruthers, and Emerson Hildreth; brother, Alan and LaDonna Antenen and sister, Dixie and Duane Stenzel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mickey Lee.

Family visitation at Fitzgerald Funeral Home,Ness City on Tuesday, April 25 from 6-8 p.m. Graveside funeral service at Crandall Cemetery, Bazine on Wed., April 26, 11:00 a.m.

Memorials to First Baptist Church, Bazine and Christ Pilot Me Hill, Bazine.