Kensington resident Shirley J. Conaway passed away, Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Long Term Care in Smith Center, KS at the age of 81.

She was born March 15, 1936 in Phillipsburg, KS the daughter of Roy W. & Lala (Woods) White. She worked as an accountant with KN Energy for nearly 40 years.

She was united in marriage to Edward D. “Porky” Conaway on May 4, 1956 in Phillipsburg. He preceded her in death in 1998.

She was also preceded by her parents; brother, Donald White; brother-in-law, Eugene Romjue; & a niece, Paula Gall.

Survivors include her sister, Marlene Romjue of Priairie View, KS; sister’s-in-law, Wilda Conaway & husband, Paul of Kensington and Laura White of Luling, LA; nephews, Craig Romjue Prairie View, KS, Troy Conaway of Kensington & Glen White of Lafayette, LA; nieces, Marla Persinger of Norton, KS, Carla McCoy of Colby, KS, Kathy Tilton of Dayton, OH & Denise Forsina of Lafayette, LA; and many great nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 in the United Church of Kensington, Kensington, KS, with Pastor Emily Blank officiating. Burial will follow in the Germantown Cemetery, Smith County, KS.

She will lie in state from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association

