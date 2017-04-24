Run/Walk To Help Children Talk April 29

The fifth annual 5K “Run/Walk to Help Children Talk” will be on Saturday, April 29, hosted by Fort Hays State University’s Herndon Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic in partnership with the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the north end of the FHSU Quad between Rarick and Martin Allen halls. A one-mile walk will be available for participants not wanting to run in the 5K.

The race will start at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served after.

Proceeds will go toward scholarships for children’s services and clinic materials. The Herndon Clinic is part of the university’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

All ages are welcome. Children are encouraged to attend, as the Delta Zeta sorority will have child-friendly games available.

“We hope that you will consider supporting children in need of speech-language services,” said Breanna Taylor, program specialist in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. “There are many ways you can help.”

The early registration deadline is April 18. Registration is $15 for FHSU students, $20 for adults and $10 for children. After the early deadline, registration increases by $5. Registration includes lunch and a T-shirt.

For more information, visit www.fhsu.edu/commsciencesanddisorders/Run-Walk-To-Help-Children-Talk/ or contact Taylor at brtaylor2@fhsu.edu.