Police: 2 Kansas teens jailed after crash in stolen car

Wichita police say two teens have been arrested after one of them crashed a stolen car into a building early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police identified a possible stolen Ford Taurus at near the intersection of Hillside and Lincoln in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Monday’s online media briefing.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Haysville.

Police attempted to stop the car at the intersection of Chautauqua and Riviera. After a brief chase, the northbound Ford driven by a 16-year-old crashed into a building in a strip mall in the 900 Block of George Washington Boulevard.

The teen ran from the scene. He and a 17-year-old passenger were quickly arrested.

The driver was booked for alleged auto theft, destruction of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, and other traffic-related charges.

The passenger was booked for alleged possession, consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.