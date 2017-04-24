NW Kansans on Doctor of Osteopathy school taskforce to address rural healthcare

OFFICE OF GOV.

TOPEKA — Kansas Farm Bureau CEO Terry Holdren has announced the membership of the Doctor of Osteopathy school taskforce. Holdren was asked to chair the taskforce by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback last December. Holdren and the taskforce were charged with exploring and establishing a D.O. school in order to address the rural health care needs across Kansas.

“Finding and keeping highly qualified doctors and other medical professionals is a critical need across Kansas,” said Holdren. “Our work will be focused on the opportunity for Kansas kids to receive high quality medical education and return home to practice.”

92 of Kansas’ 105 counties are classified as medically underserved. Governor Brownback called for the taskforce to address the unique health care needs of rural Kansas.

“The long-term sustainability of communities—particularly in our rural areas—depends on citizens’ access to local health care,” said Governor Brownback. “We must develop sustainable solutions. We must educate the doctors of tomorrow today. Terry has recruited an outstanding group of people to identify the way forward for this new D.O. school, taking the next steps towards ensuring a more healthy future for rural Kansas.”

Taskforce member Congressman Roger Marshall noted the importance of recruiting doctors for rural communities. “Anytime we can help bring attention to and solve challenges facing rural Kansas, we will,” said Congressman Marshall. “One of the greatest challenges facing Kansas is the recruitment of family practice doctors to rural communities. We believe this taskforce will help highlight this issue, and hopefully bring about exciting possibilities and solutions.”

The taskforce will hold its first meeting in early May.

Members of the taskforce include:

Congressman Roger Marshall, Great Bend

Mayor Jeff Longwell, Wichita

Sharon Cox, Rawlins Co Hospital, Atwood

Scott Taylor, St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City

David Setchell, St. Francis, Topeka

Randy Peterson, Stormont Vail, Topeka

Dr. Bob Moser, KU Med, Kansas City

Dr. Marc Hahn, KCU, Kansas City

Dr. David Nill, Cerner, Kansas City

Dr. Steve Short, Manhattan

Dr. John McMaster, Via Christi, Wichita

Bob Williams, KS DO Assn, Topeka

Ron Stephen, Riverside Foundation, Wichita

Brenda Sharpe, REACH Foundation, Kansas City

Ashley Hutchinson, Cloud Corp, Concordia

Connie Hubbell, Topeka

Shane Bangerter, Attorney, Dodge City

Taylor Green, Gypsum

Trent Armbrust, Manhattan Chamber, Manhattan

John McGivern, Washburn University, Topeka

Ben Schears, Northwest Tech, Goodland