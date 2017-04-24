Lady Indians complete sweep of rival

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 4, Great Bend 0

HAYS, Kan.-Hays High Girls’ Soccer jumped on the Great Bend Lady Panthers early and put Monday’s Western Athletic Conference match-up away by outscoring the visitors 4-0 in the first half. Kallie Leiker got the scoring started in the 5th minute with her first of two goals to take the 1-0 lead. Leiker struck again in the 19th minute with her second goal to give the Lady Indians the 2-0 lead.

Hays High was not finished as Hannah McGuire outraced the Great Bend defense from mid-field and got one past the goalie 32 minutes into the match. Maddie Keller was up next for the Lady Indians as she beat the buzzer with :13 seconds remaining in the first half to give Hays High the 4-0 lead. The Lady Indians held strong in the second half substituting plenty of players in and out of the contest.

This was the second win against Great Bend in the last two weeks. The Lady Indians improve to 7-4 on the season with the win and 3-2 in the WAC. They will travel across town on Thursday to face off against TMP.

