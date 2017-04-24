🎥 Green and Growing: Planting Trees April 24, 2017 by Eagle Community Leave a Comment April is a good time to plant trees. Holly Dickman shows us what to look for when you go out to purchase a tree. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related