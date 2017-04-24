Gerald E. Brown, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at Trego County Lempke Memorial Hospital. He was 82 years of age. Gerald was born September 10, 1934, in the town of Brownell, to Jesse and Amelia (Keil) Brown.

Upon graduation from Utica High School, Gerald worked for his dad on the farm until being drafted in the Army. After proudly serving our country, Gerald farmed in Trego County for the remaining years of his life. He loved farming, reading, hunting, nature and taking drives in the country.

Gerald will be dearly missed by friends and family. He is survived by his sister Janelda Harkness of Ness City; a number of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Keith D. Brown and two sisters Jessie (Jean) Schoshke and Wilma J. Hopkins.

A private family service will be held at the Brownell Cemetery, with inurnment to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trego Lempke Assisted Living. Checks made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.