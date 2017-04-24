FHSU Women’s Golf in Eighth through one round at MIAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women’s golf team sits in eighth after round one of the 2017 MIAA Championship, played at Swope Memorial Golf Course Monday afternoon (April 24). The Tigers posted a team score of 357, six shots back of sixth place. The teams played the par-72 course at 5,893 yards.

With the help of a 39 on her first nine, Hannah Perkins led the team with an 11-over 83. The sophomore is in 11th place, six shots back of the leaders. Her 3-over was the fourth-best score on the back nine.

Taylor DeBoer and Hannah Karasiuk both signed for a 91, good for a 34th. Kelsey McCarthy is one shot back after carding a 92, with Madison Roether rounding out the scoring with a 95.

Northeastern State leads the way after posting a 321, nine shots in front of Central Oklahoma (330). The scoring average in round one was 89.6.

The Tigers will begin play in round two starting at 9:20 Tuesday morning (April 24), going off hole No. 1.

