FHSU Men’s Golf tied for 10th after day one of MIAA Championship

SPRING HILL, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team is tied for 10th after a blustery first round of the 2017 MIAA Championship Monday (April 24), held at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club on the south end of the Kansas City metro area. The Tigers posted a 36-over 324 through the first 18 holes of the 54-hole tournament.

“We were in great shape early on, but we just made too many mistakes coming in,” said head coach Seth Kincaid. “All in all it wasn’t our best day. We left a lot of shots out there.”

The Tigers were 5-over as a team through the first six holes, but finished the afternoon 31-over through the final two-thirds of the round.

Colton Bobek led the team with a 6-over 78, good for 22nd in the 55-man field. The freshman took advantage of the five par 3s on the course, finishing at even par with two birdies.

Skyler Tebo sits in 35th after an 8-over 80. The Ellis, Kan. native had 11 pars on the afternoon, 13th-most in the field. Jake Weller shot identical nines of 41 to finish with a 10-over 82, tying for 39th.

Cash Hobson recorded two birdies en route to an 84. After starting 3-over through his first 10 holes, Isaiah Grover struggled to an 86, good for 53rd.

“The wind wasn’t anything worse than what we practice in back home,” said Kincaid. “The course played very fair today, and we weren’t able to take advantage.”

Washburn leads the field after 18 holes with an 11-over 299, with Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma both three shots back at 14-over 302. The Tigers are tied with Lincoln, nine shots back of 9th-place Nebraska-Kearney.

The Tigers go off in the second wave for round two, with tee times beginning at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 25).

