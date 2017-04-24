Ethel Jean Woofter, 92, Colby, died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Holmes Lake Manor, Lincoln, NE. She was born June 18, 1924 in Junction City, KS to Joseph and Jesse (Ackard) Schonberner.

She married Duane Woofter on September 25th, 1941 and they celebrated their 75th anniversary last fall. They were proud to be residents of Colby most of their life until their move to Lincoln to be closer to family. She was a homemaker and enjoyed many activities over the years, including square dancing, playing bridge, preparing large family dinners and especially watching her children and grandchildren perform or compete in various activities. She rarely missed a wrestling match. Ethel Jean and Duane belonged to the same pinochle club for over fifty years. Her legacy was being the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother possible.

Survivors include her husband Duane, now living in Lincoln, NE, son Dennis (Sheila) Woofter of New Market, MD, daughter Glenda (Jim) Bade of Lincoln, NE, son John (Dorothy) Woofter of Wichita, KS and son Wayne (Gera Lou) Woofter of Hays, KS. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susan Woofter. Ethel Jean had twelve grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29th at Kersenbrock Funeral Chapel, 745 S. Country Club Dr, Colby, KS 67701. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 the morning of the service. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Colby.

Memorials, in place of flowers, are suggested to the Thomas County Community Foundation for the benefit of the Colby High School Wrestling program, in care of the funeral home so they may be acknowledged.

