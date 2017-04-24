Doctors on Call season closes with episode on pet health

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television’s local program, Doctors on Call, will wrap-up the season with a discussion about pet health on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. with an encore April 30 at 3:00 p.m.

Veterinarians Dr. Steven Mosier, Hays, and Dr. Dane Anspaugh, Russell, will be on hand to answer questions called in by viewers during the program. Questions also can be submitted via email at doctors@shptv.org or Twitter with the hashtag #DOCCall.

Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of different topics. Medical professionals from throughout the state travel to Bunker Hill to provide information and answer questions from the viewing audience.

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609.