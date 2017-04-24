Congressman Marshall opens new western Kan. office

Friend,

It has been great to see many of you in the district over the past couple of weeks. During my April Listening Tour, which ends tomorrow, we have discussed a wide array of issues, I have heard your passion and we have found common ground. I always say, when we can define problems together and have calm discussions, we work toward solutions, and I think we did that this week.

Please see below for some of the takeaways from the last two weeks. Also, we have opened a new office in Garden City! Please see below for details on that office, and please don’t hesitate to contact any of my offices if we can help you in any way.

In the District

Garden City Office

I couldn’t be happier to open a new base of operations in Garden City (right). This is a community on the rise, and full of great examples of innovation and growth in our district. Our office and staff in Garden City will be vital in keeping our finger on the pulse of Southwest Kansas.

According to the Finney County Historical Museum, this is the first time the Big First has had a district office in Garden City! The address is 816 Campus Dr., Suite 500,

Garden City, KS 67846.

Ft. Riley

I had honor to meet with Deputy Commanding General Patrick Frank of Fort Riley (left), who gave me a tour of Fort Riley, and provided information on the strengths Fort Riley brings to the community. Not only does Fort Riley play such a vital role in our national security, but the economic impact they have on the Flint Hills region is strong, and very beneficial for the businesses and communities in the region.

Meeting with Kansans Impacted by Wildfires

On Tuesday, my staff and I met with producers in Beeler, KS, affected by the recent fires (right). We talked about rebuilding efforts and how we can continue to assist landowners as they work to rebuild farms and ranches. As always, I am inspired by their tenacity and positivity.

Washington D.C. Office

312 Cannon HOB

Washington, D.C. 20515

Tel: (202)225-2715

Salina Office

200 E Iron Ave

Salina, KS 67401

Tel: (785)829-9000

Garden City Office

816 Campus Dr., Suite 500

Garden City, KS 67846

Tel: (785)829-9000