Caroline Dreher, age 82, of Plainville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Plainville. She was born December 7, 1934 in LaCrosse, Kansas to Joe and Anna (Wasinger) Jacobs. She married Edwin “Eddie” J. Dreher on August 6, 1951.

Caroline was a proud homemaker who truly enjoyed cooking for family and friends who always insisted you have seconds and would get them for you if you didn’t. She also enjoyed little babies and anytime any were around she would have to hold them and squeeze their cheeks. Her true joy was her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella both of Plainville.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eddie Dreher of Plainville; three sons and their families, Ed Dreher Jr. and wife Evangeline of Plainville and their two daughters, Shanna Vanalstine and husband Rene of Arizona and Nichole Berry and husband Ty of Hays; Frank Dreher and wife Katrina of Corpus Christi and their two children, Nola Bridgens of Corpus Christi and Jameson Dreher of Oklahoma City; Joe Dreher and wife Melissa and children Jordan and Dayton all of Oberlin; a daughter, Carol Rozean and her family, Mandy Meyers and husband Kory and Travis Rozean and wife Jill all of Hays; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Dreher of Hays and her family, Kyle Dreher of Kansas City and Jamie Grooms and husband Devin of Hays; three sisters, Delores Ice of Stockton, Janice Fetterolf of Hays and Shirley Terry of Oklahoma and three brothers, Joe Jacobs of Dodge City and John and Robert Jacobs of Hays as well as 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard Dreher, a son-in-law, Doug Rozean; a grandchild, Jessica Dreher; three sisters, Mary Ann Martin, Betty Axelson, and Norma Jean Starforth; a step sister, Gerry Fiddler and two brothers, Jim and Tom Jacobs.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday April 25, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville with burial to follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday 5 PM-7 PM with a combined parish vigil and rosary service at 6 PM all at the church. Tuesday visitation will be at 9:30 until service time all at Sacred Heart Church in Plainville. Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart School of Plainville or donor’s choice

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com