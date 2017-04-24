‘Board Walk’ training offered Sat. by United Way and Hays Chamber

UWEC

The United Way of Ellis County is pleased to partner with the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce to present Board Walk on Sat., April 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the first floor conference room of the Hadley Center, 205 E. 7th.

This workshop is focused for new and existing board members and administration to help enhance your organization. It will cover the following topics:

Board Types Establishing a mission

Strategic Planning Recruitment and Retention

Basic Human Resources Polices/By-Laws

Leadership Types Transparency

Contingency and Succession Planning Understanding Financial statements/responsibility

The workshop is presented by Tammy Wellbrock, Executive Director, Hays Area Chamber of Commerce and Sherry Dryden, Executive Director of the United Way of Ellis County.

Registration is free by contacting the United Way of Ellis County at (785) 628-8281 or Hays Area Chamber at (785) 628-8201 or by email at hayscc@discoverhays.com.

Seating is limited.