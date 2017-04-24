Big inning lifts Missouri Southern past FHSU baseball

HAYS, Kan. – Missouri Southern scored seven runs with two outs in the sixth inning and rallied past Fort Hays State 9-4 Monday afternoon and sweeps the three-game series at Larks Park. The Tigers have lost 11 straight and fall to 9-33 overall and 2-27 in the MIAA. The Lions improved to 24-22 overall and 16-16 in the conference.

The Tigers grabbed their first lead of the series in the second inning. Clayton Basgall doubled down the left field line and scored on Dayton Pomeroy’s single. Two batters later, Bryce Witchurch doubled to left center scoring Pomeroy.

Ben Ramberg held the Lions scoreless through 5 2/3 innings before leaving with a runner at first and two outs. MSSU then strung together four straight hits off freshman reliever Ryan Ruder to go up 3-2. Easton Palmer walked consecutive batters to force in another run then gave up a bases-loaded double to push the lead to 7-2.

Clayton Basgall recorded the final out of the sixth and threw 3 innings, allowing a pair of solo home runs in the eighth which stretched the Lions lead to 9-2.

The Tigers, who were held to one hit in the third through seventh innings, threatened in the eighth. Clayton Basgall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run, but a double-play ended the inning. They added their final run on a groundout from Ty Redington in the ninth.

Ruder (2-2) takes the loss, allowing four runs on four hits without recording an out.

Seth Mesey (3-3) picked up the win for the Lions going 7 1/3 innings allowing all three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday when the head north to take on Nebraska-Kearney for the third and final time this season. The first pitch is set for 6 pm. Auto World Pregame Show is at 5:40 pm on KJLS.