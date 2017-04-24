Authorities ID woman who died at Russell jail

RUSSELL — Sixty-three year-old Melody Ann Blake has been identified as the woman who died at a Russell hospital after being found unresponsive last week at the Russell County jail.

According to Sheriff Fred Whitman, Blake was arrested on April 18 on charges of criminal threat and disorderly conduct. At approximately 11:50 p.m., Blake was found unresponsive by jail staff and transported, by ambulance to the Russell Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and an autopsy was performed. Results are pending and the investigation is on going.