The Hays Community Theatre will have auditions for its upcoming performance of “Mary Poppins.”

Auditions will be5:30 to 10 p.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at the Hays Community Theatre Venue, 118 E. 11th, Hays.

Visit our website at www.hctks.com for audition requirements, information and forms.