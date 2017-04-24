🎥 8th St. reconstruction meeting tonight

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Reconstruction of 8th Street between Milner and Vine streets is scheduled to begin next week, on or about Mon., May 1.

A public information meeting about the project will be held Mon., April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main. The construction contractor, Morgan Bros. Construction of LaCrosse, the project engineer, Driggs Design Group, Hays, and city staff will present the plan and work schedule and to answer questions.

According to John Braun, asst. public works director, the $1.5 million project involves removing and replacing all concrete pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveways and includes waterline improvements at the intersection of 8th and Riley. It has been on the Capital Improvement Plan since 2011. The bid was awarded at the April 13 city commission meeting.

More than 7,000 vehicles a day drive on 8th Street, classified as a minor arterial street. “Every business will always have access to 8th,” Braun said, although it will be limited at times.

“Access may be limited to one-way traffic during various phases of the project,” Braun explained. The initial phase will include some waterline work which will have minimal impact. “But once they really start tearing into the project, traffic will mostly be one-way westbound only. During various phases, it will change.”

The work will continue throughout the summer months. Braun said the project should be completed in November.

Those with questions but unable to attend the meeting may contact the Public Works Department at (785) 628-7350 or e-mail johnbraun@haysusa.com.