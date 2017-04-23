Tiger baseball shutout by Lions

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State struggled to get the offense going on Saturday taking its second consecutive loss to Missouri Southern by a score of 3-0 at Larks Park. The Tigers now sit at 9-32 overall and 2-26 in the MIAA, while the Lions are now 23-22 overall and 15-16 in conference play.

Steve Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Lions struck early plating a run in both the second and third innings, both resulting from miscues by the Tigers. The Lions got on the board after a passed ball put a runner in scoring position, then a base hit through the left side scored the run. They followed that up with a run in the third thanks to an FHSU throwing error, scoring a runner that was on second. The Lions completed the scoring in the fifth on a solo home run off the bat of Max Hogan.

Sean Goostree squelched every scoring opportunity for the Tigers and threw a complete game for Missouri Southern on 113 pitches. He dominated with 12 strikeouts, allowing just five hits and a walk, moving to 3-2 on the season.

Ty Redington led the offense for the Tigers with two hits, while Trevor Hughes, Cody Starkel and Marcus Altman each added one. Hughes drew the only walk of the game for FHSU.

Alex Ruxlow (4-9) picked up the loss for the Tigers, but pitched a very solid game. He went seven strong innings, giving up just one earned run on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Two freshmen, Cole Schumacher and Ryan Ruder, made relief appearances for the Tigers and did an outstanding job shutting down MSSU for two innings. Schumacher went 1.1 innings surrendering just a walk and a hit, while Ruder retired the only two batters he faced, striking out one.

The series finale between the Tigers and Lions will take place on Monday

(Apr. 24) at Larks Park, with the first pitch scheduled at noon.