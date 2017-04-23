Sunny, breezy Sunday

Today
Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.