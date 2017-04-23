KDA seeks participants for beef genetics trade mission to Argentina

KDA

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals to participate in an agricultural trade mission to Argentina. Tentatively, the mission will take place July 24-30, 2017. The goal of this mission is to provide an opportunity for Kansas purebred beef cattle producers and allied industry to develop relationships with livestock producers in Argentina to increase market opportunities for U.S. and Kansas beef genetics.

The primary activity during the mission will be to interact with breeders and promote the use of U.S. beef genetics while attending Exposición Rural (Palermo), the major Argentinian livestock show. Kansas ranchers and related agribusinesses specializing in export of Angus and Hereford genetics are invited to participate.

This trade mission is funded in part by the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. Selected participants will be eligible for travel stipends for airfare depending upon number of applicants and fund availability. Participants will be responsible for the cost of hotels, meals and other incidental expenses.

KDA strives to encourage and enhance economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy by exploring and expanding both domestic and international marketing opportunities.

Individuals interested in participating in the trade mission should complete the application forms available on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/International. The deadline for submitting applications for consideration is Monday, May 22. For more information on the trade mission, contact Billy Brown, KDA agribusiness development coordinator, at billy.brown@ks.gov or (785) 564-6752.