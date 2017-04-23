Hays firefighters respond to Sunday townhouse fire

HFD

At 4:29 PM Sunday, City of Hays emergency dispatchers were alerted to a building fire at 2501 Indian Trail. The Hays Fire Department, assisted by Ellis County Fire Department Company 5, the Hays Police Department and Ellis County EMS, was immediately dispatched.

First arriving fire crews found a fire burning in a row of three townhouses. The fire was burning in the wall between two of the townhouses and spread into the common attic. Firefighters used three hose lines to control the fire. There were no injuries.

Both townhouses suffered moderate fire and smoke damage. Firefighters boarded up the structure after the fire to prevent further loss. The most probable cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

Twenty-three firefighters staffing six fire trucks responded. Fire crews left the scene at 5:55 PM. Firefighters returned to the scene periodically to check for rekindle.

City of Hays firefighters would like to remind everyone to use metal ash trays or similar non-combustible containers to discard smoking materials.