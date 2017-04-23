FHSU’s annual tech fair coming up

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The 58th annual Western Kansas Technology Education Fair at Fort Hays State University is set for Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28.

The event features junior high and high school students in technology education classes to bring their projects to be displayed and judged at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Students in schools all across Kansas participate in the fair.

They begin converging on GMC Thursday afternoon, delivering their projects to campus for check-in. Then on Friday morning, the coliseum is open to the public for viewing the projects, which range from wood furniture and metal works to CAD drawings and drafting.

Doors open to the public at 8 a.m., and an awards ceremony is set for about 4 p.m.

Each entry is awarded a ribbon or medal. Awards also are given for winners of several live competitions that take place during the day, including communication, metric 500 racing, tech challenge (quiz bowl) and problem solving.

Students in FHSU’s Technology and Engineering Educators Collegiate Association run the entire fair.