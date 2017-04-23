FHSU softball closes out season with doubleheader sweep of Nebraska-Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State closed out the 2017 season on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of Nebraska-Kearney in non-conference play on the road. The Tigers won by scores of 5-3 and 5-2 to finish the year at 17-39 overall. Nebraska-Kearney finished its year at 10-46 overall.

Game 1: Fort Hays State 5, Nebraska-Kearney 3

A three-run home run by Veronica Knittig in the first inning set the tone, as Fort Hays State never trailed in a 5-3 win. Hailey Chapman reached the 10-win mark for the season by throwing her 25th complete game of the season.

Back-to-back doubles by Collette West and Lily Sale and an RBI single by Kylie Strand in the fourth inning pushed the Tigers to a 3-run lead for the second time in the game after UNK scored its first run in the second.

The Lopers closed the lead to just one at 4-3 in the fourth with a pair of RBI singles. But a delayed double steal executed by Bailey Chapman and Claudia Vazquez in the seventh scored the final run of the game.

Chapman worked around a pair of baserunners in the seventh to close out the game. She allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Sara Sempek took the loss for UNK, lasting just one inning. She allowed the 3-run homer to Knittig in the first inning before handing the ball to Abbey Martin for the final six innings of the game.

Game 2: Fort Hays State 5, Nebraska-Kearney 2

A pair of two-out, two-RBI singles by Tess Gray and Bailey Kennedy provided the majority of the offense in a 5-2 win for FHSU. Gray’s two-RBI single occurred in the first inning to give FHSU a 2-0 lead, and Kennedy’s occurred in the sixth to extend Fort Hays State’s lead to 5-1 at the time. Fort Hays State’s other run happened on a throwing error by UNK in the second inning.

Carrie Clarke picked up her second win over the Lopers in as many days, finishing the season with seven wins in the circle. She allowed 11 hits and struck out four. Meg Housholder took the loss for UNK, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and seven walks. She struck out six.

The Tigers will miss the MIAA Tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2006-07. The young team made strides late, closing out the season 8-8 in their last 16 games, after going 9-31 prior to that.

FHSU Sports Information