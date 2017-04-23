FHSU Criminal Justice Club will host Cookies with Cops program

Submitted

The Criminal Justice Club at Fort Hays State University, in collaboration with area law enforcement, is hosting Cookies with Cops on Tuesday, April 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Sunset Lounge Atrium at the Memorial Union.

This is a come-and-go event intended to promote positive relationships between the general public and law enforcement agencies. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with law enforcement officials, bringing questions, concerns, or simply conversation to the event.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman will have a live Facebook feed during the event to respond to questions that are posted on Facebook. In addition, cookies and beverages, including water, iced tea, and coffee, will be available.

Participating law enforcement agencies include Hays Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, FHSU Police Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Ellis Police Department. Other agencies have been invited and could be added to the list of participants.