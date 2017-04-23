Cronin and Distance Medley relay victorious, Dozier earns provisional at KU Relays

Fort Hays State men’s track and field split up this week and competed at a pair of events this weekend. Some of the Tigers attended the Kansas Relays on Thursday-Saturday, (Apr. 20-22), while others traveled to the Tabor College Invitational on Saturday. For the week, the Tigers claimed six top-three finishes and two provisional marks.

Kansas Relays

Decano Cronin (1:50.30) and Brett Meyer (1:52.34) topped the 800 meters finishing first and second respectively. Cronin’s effort also earned a provisional as he now sits tied for seventh in the nation. Meyer also has a provisional from a previous race this year that has him ranked 21st in the nation.

Dillando Allotey picked up a second-place finish in the 200 meter dash. Allotey crossed the line in a time of 21.02, which would have been the 11th fastest time in the nation. However, due to wind calculations being too high, the time does not stand as a quality mark.

Joined by Oscar Carmona, Cronin, Meyer and Allotey teamed up to win the distance medley with a time of 10:11.35.

TJ Dozier also had a provisional mark that came up just an inch shy of his best mark this season. He finished third in the discus with a throw of 172 feet, 2 inches. His best mark this season has him 13th on the national performance list.

Tabor College Invitational

Sam Dreiling and Jake Morrow finished first and second respectively in the pole vault for the Tigers. Dreiling led the way with a vault of 15 feet, 5.75 inches and Morrow had a vault of 15 feet.

The Tigers will get back in action next weekend when they partake in separate events once again. Some of the Tigers will head to Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday (Apr. 27) to compete at the Drake Relays, while the rest of the Tigers stay home for the Fort Hays State Open on Friday (Apr. 28).

FHSU Sports Information