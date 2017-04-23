BCBS National Walk @ Lunch Day® is April 26

BCBS

TOPEKA–April 26 marks Blue Cross Blue Shield’s 11th annual National Walk @ Lunch Day®. It’s a day to get up out of your chair and get moving toward better health!

Get up from your chair and on your feet! Take a walk April 26 and use the day to jump-start your own daily walking routine, helping improve your health step by step.

For 75 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has played an active role in helping Kansans lead healthier lives. Those efforts continue today through National Walk @ Lunch Day. The day is designed to encourage busy people like you to take a walk during your lunch break and start a healthy routine. Walking is one of the easiest and most effective forms of exercise and, when done briskly and on a regular basis, 30 minutes of walking can:

Decrease the risk of heart attack, stroke and type-2 diabetes

Improve muscle tone and bone health

Lower the risk of dying from hypertension

Reduce stress

Blue Cross is hosting rallies and one-mile walks in 13 Kansas communities. Downtown workers, elected officials, community leaders and the public are invited to join our employees for a walk. A limited number of free T-shirts are available for participants at each location. Each of these events begins at noon – rain or shine!

We’ll be hosting walks starting at noon in each of the following communities and locations:

Dodge City – Dodge City High School, Memorial Stadium. After gathering for a short rally, there will be a walk around the track. Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

El Dorado – East Park. Walkers will gather for a short rally, followed by a 30-minute walk along the park’s walking trail. Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

Emporia – Emporia State University, Union Square. Walkers will gather at Union square for a rally and then walk through campus. Free T-shirts for the first 150 walkers!

Garden City – Harold Long Park. This park will host a short rally before the walk begins on the trail at the park. Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

Hays – Hays Recreation Commission. The Recreation Commission, located at 1105 Canterbury Drive, will be the site of the walk. Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

Hutchinson – DCI Park & Gazebo. DCI Park & Gazebo is the gathering spot from which participants will depart for a walk down Main St. to the Avenue A Park, along the park’s walking route and back to DCI Park. Free T-shirts for the first 150 walkers!

Independence – The gazebo at 6th and Myrtle. After gathering for a short rally, there will be a walk on the park’s walking route. Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

Lawrence – Rock Chalk Park, Sports Pavilion. Walkers will gather for a short rally, and will then walk on the outdoor or indoor track (depending on the weather). Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

Manhattan – City Park. The City Park will host a small rally and then walkers will begin the walk on the trail in the park. Free T-shirts for the first 100 walkers!

Pittsburg – Trail Head/Watco Park. The gathering spot is Trail Head Park, 11th and Broadway, for a one-mile walk on Watco Trail. Free T-shirts for first 100 walkers!

Salina – Campbell Plaza. After gathering at Campbell Plaza for a short rally, participants will embark on a one-mile walk along Santa Fe Ave. Free T-Shirts for the first 150 walkers!

Topeka – Kansas State Capitol, South Grounds. After a brief rally near the south stairs, there will be a walk around the perimeter of the statehouse grounds. Free T-shirts for the first 300 walkers!

Wichita – Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber office at the corner of W. Douglas and Waco will be the gathering spot ahead of a one-mile walk along the Arkansas River. Free T-shirts for the first 250 walkers!

Visit bcbsks.com/walk for additional details about the benefits of walking and where you can meet us at each walk location.