🎥 Clark Co. wildfire victims: ‘People are good, people do care’

By MARK GARDINER

GARDINER ANGUS RANCH

ASHLAND–Monday, March 6, 2017, is forever etched in the hearts of those affected by the historic Starbuck Wildfire that raged across the prairie rangelands in Kansas, the Panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma and eastern Colorado.

More than 1.3 million acres were burned, 30 homes were lost, nearly 10,000 head of livestock were killed and thousands of miles of fences were lost. Six people died, including an Oklahoma semi-truck driver in Clark County.

More than 85 percent of Clark and Comanche counties in Kansas were burned.

Searching for a way to express their gratitude to the many people who helped in the battle against the wildfires and now with relief efforts, the residents of Ashland in Clark County turned to the internet. They created a ‘thank you’ video that will also serve as documentation of the biggest wildfire in Kansas.

“We wanted to make this video, quite frankly, to just say thank you,” Ashland resident Mark Gardiner said. The 33-minute video featuring “friends and neighbors who are now family,” is hosted on his ranch’s YouTube channel, Gardiner Angus Ranch.

“Saying thank you seems so inadequate after the outpouring of help, support, precious resources, concern, and love from virtually every state and from many countries around the world,” said Gardiner.

“This fire has restored my faith in mankind realizing people are good, people do care.”

Clark County residents in the video say the road to recovery will be long and rebuilding has begun.

“The support through donations of hay, fencing supplies, food, clothing, cattle and money from across America is a debt we can never repay,” Gardiner acknowledged.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Contributions to the wildfire relief efforts can be made to the Ashland Community Foundation at AshlandCF.com or the Kansas Livestock Association at KLA.org.

All proceeds will be distributed to those directly affected by the fires.