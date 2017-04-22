Wings ’n’ Wetlands Birding Festival next weekend with KWEC

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host its annual two-day “Wings ’n’ Wetlands Birding Festival” from April 28 to April 29 on K-156 northeast of Great Bend.

The KWEC will be in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism, the Nature Conservancy, the city of Great Bend, and the Kansas Birding Festival Inc.

“The highlights are birding field trips to Cheyenne Bottoms, Quivira National Wildlife Refuge and other area birding hotspots, depending on the guide and participant desires,” said Curtis Wolf, center manager.

Field trips are conducted with expert birding guides leading participants in 12- to 15- passenger vans. Most are conducted from vehicles, but proper outdoor clothing and shoes should be worn.

“The festival is held during the peak of the spring shorebird and waterfowl migration, so there is a good chance of observing a large number of species,” said Wolf. “Typically, around 180-185 species are documented during the festival.”

Seminars, workshops, meals and other activities will also be held throughout the weekend at the festival’s headquarters located in the Best Western Angus Inn, 2920 10th St. in Great Bend.

Registration includes three guided birding fieldtrips, two dinners, one breakfast, a shorebird ID workshop and a Saturday evening program. An evening birding and Greater Prairie Chicken tours are additional events with an extra fee. Registration does not include lodging. Participants are responsible for making their own lodging arrangements.

Registration, a full schedule of events and a list of hotels in Great Bend that have special rates for festival participants can be found online at www.kansasbirdingfestival.com. To receive special rates during reservations, call and mention the Wings ’n’ Wetlands Festival.

For more information, call the KWEC at 1-877-243-9268.