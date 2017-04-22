Tigers drop series opener with Missouri Southern

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team fell behind early and was unable to recover Saturday evening against Missouri Southern, falling 24-3 in seven innings. The Lions sent 21 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring 15 runs in the frame to take a commanding 23-0 lead.

Steve Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Tigers dip to 9-31 overall and 2-25 in the MIAA with the loss, while MSSU moves to 22-22 this season and 14-16 in league play.

Missouri Southern jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a three-run home run in the top of the first. The Tigers had a chance to answer back in the bottom of the inning after Ty Redington worked a walk to lead things off. Clayton Basgall followed with a single through the right side before Trevor Hughes drew a walk two batters later. With the bases loaded and one out, the next two batters struck out to end the threat.

The Lions then added five in the second before their 15-run eruption in the third. The Tigers put together a three-run inning in the bottom of the third when Redington led off with a single. Nick Hammeke crushed a home run to left center two batters later to get FHSU on the board. Cody Starkel added a home run of his own later in the frame, lifting a ball over the fence in right.

Sam Capps (2-5) took the loss after allowing nine runs on eight hits over two-plus innings of work. Tyler Renninson came in to record the final out of the third inning, limiting the potent Lion offense to one run on four hits over 4.1 innings. Basgall collected two of the five Tiger hits, including his fifth double of the season.

The teams will face off in game two of the series Sunday at 3 p.m. from Larks Park.

FHSU Sports Information