Story Walk encourages reading, fitness among children

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Children at Lincoln Elementary School laughed and squealed with delight as they ran between story boards Thursday morning.

The outdoor Story Walk program is a coordinated by Ellis County Extension. It originated with a librarian in Vermont.

“So what we are trying to do is get kids interested in literacy and reading and enjoying physical activity at the same time,” Linda Beech, Extension agent, said.

Lincoln Principal Elaine Rohleder said the Story Walk is another way to engage students in reading.

“This provides them with another activity to do whether at recess or classroom to show them just how fun reading can be,” she said. “You don’t just have to read in the classroom. You can read on the playground. You can read anywhere you want to. We just hope kids will get excited about this book.”

The school hopes to make the Story Walk a monthly activity next school year.

Thursday’s book was “We’re Making Breakfast for Mother.” The children walk or run between 17 different storyboards reading the pages of the book.

Ellis County Extension has 12 books, which it shares with three other Extension agents who serve seven counties.

The Story Walk books are not only available to schools, but use in the public. A Story Walk was recently used in Hays for a Walk Kansas event, and Beech will be using the same story for another in two weeks at the Ellis Recreation Center as part of its “Be a Book Cook” program. Community groups and schools can request the use of the books through the Extension office.

“Kids love stories,” Beech said. “I love stories. I love to read stories to the kids. I love to talk to them about the stories, and we can spin off and talk about other things.”

Several of the books have nutritional themes. “Breakfast with Mother” has a QR code on the last board that allows families to download healthy recipes.

Other book themes include germs and building self-esteem, and a new book that Extension will be seeking includes money concepts.