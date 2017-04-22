Police issue another report of fake money in Kansas

BUTLER COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are investigating a case of counterfeit money and alerting the public.

The El Dorado Police Department has been notified that people are passing and attempting to pass fake $100 bills, according to a social media report. It is prop money, according to police.

The fake bill says “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “This is note is not legal it is to be used for motion pictures” on the right side of the bill and on the left side it says For Motion Picture Use Only.

The real bill says “The United States of America” and “This note is legal Tender for all debts, public and private” on the right side of the bill and on the left side it says Federal Reserve Note.

Police reminded many times people doing this scam will fold the bills or attempt to cover the wording while passing the bills. “Make sure to check the bills so that you do not fall victim to this scam. If you have accepted a fake bill make sure to report it to the jurisdiction in which you accepted the bill.”