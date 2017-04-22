Partly cloudy, cool Saturday

Today

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.