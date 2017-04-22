Free Community Meal offered at Breathe Coffehouse

Breathe Coffeehouse, 703 Main St., in cooperation with local volunteers are offering a free community meal from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

No reservations are required and diners do not need to meet any income guidelines. Patrick McGinnis, Breathe owner, said the program is looking for people who may have food needs or be in need of community interaction.

Meals will be served on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.

Those wishing to volunteer or donate food can email Jessica Johnson at brandonjessicaj@gmail.com or call the coffeehouse at 785-650-3904.

