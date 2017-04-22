Extension tractor safety course will be next month in Hill City

K-State Research and Extension will be offering a Hazardous Occupation Safety Training (HOSTA) or Tractor and Farm Safety Course. This will be held May 6th in the 4-H Building at the Graham County Fairgrounds in Hill City, Kansas. Class will start at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

This is a very basic course that will cover farm and machinery safety. It is required by the United States Department of Labor to allow youth 14-15 years of age the opportunity to work on farms, for pay, for someone other than their parents. There are several instances where youth may be required to take the training even though they are working on the “family farm.” If the parent is a partner or member of a farm corporation or if the youth is legally employed by grandparents, the law requires the youth to participate in the tractor safety course. Employers who plan to hire youth must realize that they cannot hire youth under 16 years of age without those youth taking this safety course.

A fee of $15 is due at the time of the training. This includes refreshments, lunch and check-out of the student manual. If you would like to purchase the H.O.S.T.A. Student Manual that will be an additional $15 for a total of $30 for the training and manual.

If you are going to work for someone, if you are a parent of a working child, or an employer, contact your county’s Extension Office as soon as possible to get registered and pick up the H.O.S.T.A Student Manual. Ellis County youth interested should call 785-628-9430 or stop by the Ellis County Extension Office at 601 Main Street in Hays.