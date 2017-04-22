Deutscher wins javelin, joins Wycoff for provisional marks at KU Relays

Fort Hays State women’s track and field split up this week and competed at a pair of events. Some of the Tigers attended to the Kansas Relays Thursday through Saturday (Apr. 20-22), while other traveled to the Tabor College Invitational on Saturday. For the week, the Tigers claimed five top-three finishes, as well as reaching two provisional marks.

Kansas Relays

Alexcia Deutscher had a big showing for the Tigers, claiming first place and improving her national provisional mark in the javelin throw. Deutscher launched a throw of 156 feet, 11 inches and now sits third on the national performance list after the effort.

Kelly Wycoff picked up a second-place finish in the 400 meters and claimed a provisional mark placing her 20th in the nation with a time of 55.48 seconds. The time also broke her FHSU record of 55.97 seconds, which she set the day before in the prelims. She also hit another provisional mark with a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters at 24.24 seconds. However, the time was not as fast as her prior mark of 24.09, which has her 15th in the country.

Also picking up second-place finishes were Shea Bonine in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:39.22 and the combination of Wycoff, Bonine, Micki Krzesinski and Lauren Roberts in the distance medley, combining for a time of 12:21.75.

Tabor College Invitational

Mariah Hammersmith was the lone Tiger to place in the top three at the Tabor College Invitational, doing so in the triple jump. She turned in a second-place finish with a jump of 36 feet, 1.25 inches.

The Tigers will get back in action next weekend when they compete in separate events once again. Some of the Tigers will be heading to Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday (Apr. 27) to compete at the Drake Relays, while the rest of the Tigers will stay home for the Fort Hays State Open on Friday (Apr. 28).