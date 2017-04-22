Bollig’s walk-off homer gives Tigers split with Lopers on Senior Day

HAYS, Kan. – Down to their last strike, Fort Hays State avoided a doubleheader sweep from Nebraska-Kearney when Candace Bollig launched a two-run homer to center field, lifting the Tigers to a 5-4 win. It gave the Tigers a split of the conference doubleheader after the Lopers took game one 2-1.

Bollig drove in four runs in the game two win, all on a pair of two-run homers. It was her first two home runs of the season.

Game 1: Nebraska-Kearney 2, Fort Hays State 1

Fort Hays State fell behind 1-0 after UNK plated an unearned run in the top of the second, but tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a bases loaded RBI single from Claudia Vazquez. Unfortunately, Hailey Chapman allowed her only earned run of the game in the sixth by allowing a double then an RBI single to open up the inning.

The Tigers did not threaten after the Lopers took the lead back as UNK pitcher Meg Housholder retired the final six batters of the game in order. Housholder picked up her fifth win of the season, allowing three hits and three walks, with two strikeouts. Chapman took the loss for FHSU with six hits allowed and three strikeouts.

Game 2: Fort Hays State 5, Nebraska-Kearney 4

Candace Bollig was the difference maker for Fort Hays State in a comeback 5-4 win to split the final conference doubleheader of the season. She also helped FHSU to finish ahead of UNK in the conference standings.

After UNK took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, FHSU tied the game in the bottom of the second benefitting from two UNK errors. Bollig then pushed the Tigers into the lead in the third with the first of her two, two-run home runs, driving a ball over the wall in right center field.

UNK pulled within a run in the fifth, scoring on a two-out wild pitch. Down to their last two outs, the Lopers rallied in the seventh and scored a pair of runs on a single, walk, then two more singles, jumping into the lead 4-3.

With a runner at second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Bollig worked a 3-2 count then drove a pitch right in the heart of the plate for a home run, lifting the Tigers to a 5-4 win.

Carrie Clarke picked up her sixth win of the season in the pitching circle. She allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out three. Abbey Martin, who entered in relief after Bollig’s first homer of the game, moved to 0-8 on the season with the loss. She pitched 4.2 innings in relief of Sara Sempek. Both Martin and Sempek allowed two earned runs.

Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney will close out the season tomorrow (Sunday, Apr. 23) in Kearney with a non-conference doubleheader that starts at 1 pm.

Seniors Kylie Strand, Claudia Vazquez and Ashey Beavers were honored for Senior Day between games on Saturday.

