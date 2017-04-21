Sheriff: Kansas man finds live flare from B-1 bomber

SALINE COUNTY – Authorities are investigating how a Saline County resident found a live flare from the Smoky Hills Weapons Range on his property Thursday.

Just after 8am., the land owner reported finding the flare on property adjacent to West Sundgren Road which is connected to the south side of the weapons range, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Deputies responded to the area and contacted officials at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita and sent photos of the flare.

Sheriff Soldan said that a range staff member was then given permission to remove it.

Authorities say the flare came from a B-1 bomber.