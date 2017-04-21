RPM Speedway honors firefighters, those affected by wildfires

RPM Speedway

Officials at RPM Speedway in Hays watched as hard-working Kansans answered the call to battle wildfires in early March in many areas of the state. More than 700,000 acres were burned in Kansas, and many families lost homes, livestock and fences to the blazes.

On Saturday, RPM Speedway is offering free general admission to all those who were affected by the wildfies.

Those affected by the recent fires, including first-responders, firefighters and families, can get into the grandstands that evening for free.

“The racing community is a tight-knit bunch that supports each other throughout the racing season,” said RPM Speedway President Glenn Unrein. “We know there have been numerous people who have been impacted by the recent fires throughout the state, and we’re just trying to do our part to let those people know we are there to support them and thank them for their efforts.”

RPM Speedway is celebrating its 12th year of dirt-track racing in Hays. The 3/8-mile oval, located at the Ellis County Fairgrounds, has featured some of the best racing in Kansas in its existence, and has been known to draw competitors from several states and even Canada.

The races on April 22 will feature IMCA modifieds, stocks, Northern sport mods, hobby stocks, sport compacts and cruisers.

Races begin at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. and hot laps at 6 p.m.

For more information about the event, email info@rpmspeedway.net.