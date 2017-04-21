Poppy Patch Craft & Gift Fair will be Saturday at Big Creek Crossing

The Casper J Middlekauff, American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 173, Hays will be hosting the Poppy Patch Craft & Gift Fair on Saturday, April 22, at Big Creek Crossing.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the former Fashion Bug location and will feature 25 different craftsmen and companies.

The American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. Its purpose is to provide support to active military servicemen, their families, veterans and the communities that support them. The proceeds from this event will go to projects such as: Scholarships, Girls State, Action Alerts asking for home comforts that are sent overseas, the Fort Dodge Old Soldiers Home Christmas Shop, and art programs at veteran centers across Kansas.