John Deer Green

Because John was processing his first accident report at the transport company where he worked, he was being particularly attentive.

The driver had hit a deer on the highway, and the result was a severely damaged hood and fender. John’s serious mood was broken, however, when he reached the section of the report that asked, “Speed of other vehicle?”

The driver had put, “Full gallop.”

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry