GEARY COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just after 11 a.m. on Friday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi was westbound on Interstate 70 at Grandview Plaza.

The semi hit a pickup that had pulled over at the Manhattan exit, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.

The accident shut down traffic in both directions during the investigation.

Check the post for additional details as they become available.