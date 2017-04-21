Jerry L. Smith, age 87, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Greeley County Long Term Care Center.

He was born on August 12, 1929 in Moran, Kansas, the son of Andrew Raymond Smith and Sarah Elizabeth Geneva.

Jerry attended and graduated from the Kansas University School of Law. He also played on the KU Jayhawk Mens Basketball team.

He has been a resident of Tribune, Kansas since 2002, having moved from Flagstaff, Arizona.

He was a member of the Elks, VFW, Rotary, Trial Lawyers Association, Arizona Bar, Kansas Bar, Coconino County Sheriff Possey, the Coconino County Attorney Association, and the First United Methodist Church of Tribune.

On June 16, 1951 he married Elinor Rice in Wichita, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include:

Two Daughters Julianne Herring of Tribune, Kansas

Susan Lee & Richard Compau of Flagstaff, Arizona

Two Granddaughters Laura Jeanne Burrows of of Tucson, Arizona

Allison Paige McNelly of Flagstaff, Arizona

One Great Great Granddaughter LolahGrace Hoffman of Moab, Arizona

One Great Great Grandson Mason Anthony Burrows of Tucson, Arizona

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth Herring.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather! We will miss him terribly! He left a lasting imprint upon our hearts.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.