HPD Activity Log April 19-20

The Hays Police Department responded to 3 animal calls and 10 traffic stops Wed., April 19, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Found/Lost Property–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:25 AM

Theft (general)–400 block W 11th St, Hays; 4/18 6 PM; 4/19 9 AM

Found/Lost Property–2500 block General Lawton, Hays; 10:27 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 4/13 8 AM; 4/14 5 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–200 block E 8th St, Hays; 10/27/16 8 AM

Juvenile Complaint–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 12:35 PM

Disturbance – General–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 1:20 PM; 1:30 PM

Welfare Check–2700 block Hickory St, Hays; 2:16 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–4600 block Jefferson Dr, Hays; 4:26 PM

Welfare Check–2100 block Patio Dr, Hays; 4:47 PM

Suicidal Subject–2700 block Colonial St, Hays; 6:52 PM

Criminal Threat–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:06 PM

Criminal Trespass–2200 block Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 2:30 PM; 10:30 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 9 traffic stops Thu., April 20, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 3:31 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 12:34 AM

Animal At Large–300 block W 27th St, Hays; 9:05 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block W 21st St, Hays; 9:25 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–500 block E 18th St, Hays; 10:17 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 10:26 AM

Burglary/vehicle–300 block E 16th St, Hays; 10:36 AM

Phone/Mail Scam–1700 block Copper Creek Ct, Hays; 4/14

Fraud–1300 block Golden Belt Dr, Hays; 11:41 AM

Suspicious Activity–2600 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 1:04 PM

Burglary/vehicle–400 block W 14th St, Hays; 2/15 10 PM; 4/20 1:15 PM

Disorderly Conduct–1500 block Vine St, Hays; 1:22 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1100 block E 27th St, Hays; 3:24 PM

Animal At Large–2200 block E 15th St, Hays; 5:23 PM

Credit Card Violations–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 7:12 PM

Drug Offenses–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 8:10 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:19 PM

Search Warrant–100 block E 16th St, Hays; 9:08 PM

Welfare Check–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 9:26 PM

Suspicious Activity–100 block W 4th St, Hays; 9:47 PM