Hays church will launch new series, ‘A Case for Christ’



Starting this weekend, Celebration Community Church is hosting a four-week message series called “A Case For Christ.” The series aligns with the book and new release movie about Chicago Tribune investigative journalist Lee Strobel’s journey from being an atheist to a believer. Using Scriptures and video clips from the movie, the series will explore some of the issues people have with the Christian faith.

“This series will address many questions spiritual seekers may have as well as helping other people grow more established in their faith and understanding why they believe what they do,” said Pastor Brant Rice, one of the teaching pastors at the church.

“I just saw the movie,” said Senior Pastor Kyle Ermoian, “and I am excited to share about the authenticity, reliability and transformational power that comes through God’s word, the Bible.”

Celebration Community Church has four weekend services, Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit celebratejesus.org or download the c3hays app.