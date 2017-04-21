Hays BOE to take up laptop purchases, repave of Victory Road

The Hays Board of Education will vote on K-8 teacher device purchase at 6:30 p.m. Monday during its regular meeting in the Toepfer Board Room.

Classroom teachers are using iPads, but some teachers have said content is hard to create on the devices and the iPads have limited memory capacity.

Rusty Lindsay, director of Buildings and Grounds, will present the Victory Road concrete bid. Victory Road is adjacent to O’Loughlin Elementary School, 1401 Hall St. The school used to be owned by Thomas Moore Prep-Merian, and Victory Road is on property still owned by The Catholic Church. However, John Thissen, USD 489 superintendent, said the road is heavily used by Hays students, and repairs will greatly benefit the district and its families.

Discussion on the budget will include major items, such as raises, new positions, reduction of fees, and addressing wage deficiencies throughout the district.

The administration will discuss the cost savings realized by the LED lighting project and vote on the bid for the Indian Call yearbook and the Edgenuity license renewal.

Presentations from the staff will include reports by Gay Flax, elementary physical education teacher, on the PE program and Dr. Raj Sharma, director of Special Education, on autism awareness. The district is asking those attending the meeting Monday night to wear blue in honor of autism awareness.

An executive session will follow the regular board meeting.