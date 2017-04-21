Happy Birthday, Hays! Library schedules sesquicentennial celebration April 25

HPL

The Hays Public Library wants to wish Hays a happy 150th birthday with an all-day, all-ages celebration on April 25.

10 AM: The children’s department will offer a special edition “Birthday Story Time” for early childhood, infant to 5 years old.

11 AM: All ages are invited to have birthday cake in the gallery. Cake will be available all day until it’s gone.

1 PM: There will be a screening of Paper Moon in the gallery. Paper Moon was filmed in Hays and other locations in Ellis, Rush and Russell counties in 1972. The film starred Ryan O’Neal and his daughter Tatum O’Neal, who took home an Academy Award for her role in the film.

3:30 PM & 4 PM: There will be birthday games in the young adult and children’s departments.

6:30 PM: Adults are invited to take part in a night of Kansas trivia! Teams of up to four will compete to see who can boast the most knowledge of the Sunflower State. There will be a prize for the winning team.

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayspublib.org or call 785.625.9014.