Grand Lodge of Kansas Masons to formally dedicate FHSU’s Herndon Clinic

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

A 300-year-old tradition will be re-enacted on Saturday, April 22, at Fort Hays State University, when the Grand Lodge of Kansas Masons formally dedicates the Herndon Clinic.

The 4 p.m. ceremony will be conducted on the first floor of Albertson Hall on FHSU’s campus. A small reception, Herndon Clinic tours and short demonstrations will follow.

The public is invited to attend and be witness to this historic event. Past Mason dedication ceremonies include the U.S. Capitol and the Kansas Capitol.

The Hays Masonic Lodge No. 195, with other Kansas Masonic Lodges, have made a $250,000 multi-year grant to the adult speech, language and hearing services of FHSU’s Herndon Speech-Language Pathology Clinic, operated by the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

In addition, an exhibit of Masonic history in Kansas, “150 Years of Kansas Freemasonry,” is currently on display in the Robbins Center on the FHSU campus through Friday, May 12.